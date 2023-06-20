79.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Thirsty burglar arrested during overnight break-in at Red Lobster

By Staff Report
Ronald Eric Johnson
A thirsty burglary suspect was arrested during an overnight break-in at Red Lobster in The Villages.

The burglar alarm alerted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at about 2 a.m. Tuesday to an unlawful entry at the seafood restaurant at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

When a deputy arrived at the restaurant, he found 35-year-old Ronald Eric Johnson of Summerfield seated in an Adirondack chair, positioned to the left of the main entrance to the restaurant. Johnson, who was arrested last year at the Holiday Inn Express in The Villages, had a cup that apparently came from the bar area of the restaurant. He said he was hoping to get something to eat and drink. He claimed he pulled on the front door and it opened up.

A representative of Red Lobster arrived on the scene and said the restaurant had been securely locked at closing. The representative estimated it would cost $1,500 to replace the damaged front door lock mechanism.

Johnson was arrested on charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Johnson had also been arrested in 2021 after stealing a shopping cart from a Dollar General store.

