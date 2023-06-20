80.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Trolls need to be stopped

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am in complete agreement with the process with the exception of identification. If a complaint is made in person and their identity has been confirmed, then start the process without their name being put on documentation. This leaves the complaint anonymous and verifiable that the resident resides in the area of the complaint. Trolls need to be stopped and this is the only way it can be. Proof of Identity, In person, and verifiable address in area of complaint. All callers can be told they need to make the complaint in person. True issues will be made in person and the “Trollings” will be squashed.

Deb Marion
Village of Country Club Hills

