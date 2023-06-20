Village of DeLuna woman arrested in alleged brawl over tree at her home

A Village of DeLuna woman was arrested after an alleged brawl over a tree at her home.

The owner of a local tree nursery had gone at about 11 a.m. Monday to the home of 68-year-old Deborah Ingrassia at 4389 Casey Court where he intended to dig up a tree he previously had planted in her yard, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She had stopped payment for the tree.

While he was removing the tree, Ingrassia pushed him, according to the report. When he took the tree and loaded it into a trailer attached to his truck, Ingrassia began pulling branches off of the tree. The man’s girlfriend had accompanied him and she used her phone to videotape Ingrassia as she began pulling branches off the tree. Ingrassia responded by attacking the woman. She had a red mark on her neck where Ingrassia had pushed her.

The video was shown to police who took Ingrassia into custody on two counts of battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.