20-year-old enters plea in arrest at airbnb rental in The Villages

A 20-year-old has entered a plea in connection with an alleged attack at an airbnb rental in The Villages.

The public defender’s office on Monday in Sumter County Court entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of Murphy Robert-Glen Palmer. He remains free on $5,000 bond.

He was arrested June 12 after a woman told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that she had been “abused” by Palmer at the airbnb rental at 2110 Estevez Drive in Villa Vera Cruz in the Village of Santo Domingo. The woman claimed that Palmer, who stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds, “punched her legs with his fists, leaving several small purple bruises,” the arrest report said. She also claimed that he grabbed her left arm and right leg, “digging his fingernails into her flesh and leaving small abrasions on her skin.” The woman’s injuries “were consistent with her claimed mechanism of injury,” the report said. Palmer, who was identified by his Michigan driver’s license, denied “battering or grabbing” the woman.

This particular airbnb rental is owned by a Pennsylvania couple who purchased it in 2021 for $207,500. They also own a villa in Villa De La Vista West, which also appears to be used as a rental. It was also purchased in 2021.