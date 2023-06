To the Editor:

Please pay attention to CDD 7 who is looking at a 20 percent increase in our annual Maintenance Fee. I hope they don’t go through with it. We have widowed people here living on just one Social Security check and many have medical and pharmacy expenses. Watch the minutes to their meetings, better yet, attend the meetings if you are able to. Minutes and meeting information are available on the DistrictGov.Org website.

Ellie Decker

Village of Hadley