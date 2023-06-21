Drunk driving suspect arrested after leaving boyfriend’s house in The Villages

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after leaving her boyfriend’s house in The Villages.

Julie Michele Shaw, 43, of Ocala, was driving a blue Chevy sedan at about 7 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 75 near State Road 44 when she was swerving and traveling at 52 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

It appeared the Texas native had been drinking and she admitted she’s had “a little bit” to drink. She indicated she was heading home and had been at “her boyfriend’s house” in The Villages, the report said. However, the trooper pointed out she was heading southbound, traveling in the opposite direction of Ocala.

Shaw was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, but she “whispered” to the trooper that they could “work this out” if she could call her boyfriend. She nearly fell over during the field sobriety exercises, and the trooper concluded that she was “too impaired” to continue.

A mostly empty fifth-size bottle of Skol vodka was found in Shaw’s handbag. Another full bottle of Skol vodka was found in the car.

She hesitated when she was asked to provide a breath sample. When she agreed to provide the sample, she failed to properly blow into the breathalyzer machine. The single sample collected registered .210 blood alcohol content.

Shaw was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.