Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Intoxicated Villager belts out Pink lyrics after alleged attack 

By Staff Report
An intoxicated Villager belted out lyrics to a song by Pink after an alleged attack on a man at her home.

Donna Frances Hansen, 63, was arrested at her Village of Chatham home Tuesday afternoon by Marion County sheriff’s deputies.

Hansen, who is currently free on bond in connection with a 2022 golf cart drunk driving arrest, was “drunk and angry” when she punched the man, who had been taking a nap, according to the arrest report. He had blood running down his face when he met a deputy in the driveway after calling 911. He said the Queens, New York native punched him twice, but wasn’t sure why she hit him. Marion County Fire Rescue was summoned to treat the man’s injury. He suffered a one-inch laceration under his left eye and it appeared the injury was caused by Hansen’s jewelry.

A deputy found Hansen in the garage and tried to get her side of the story. She began reciting lyrics to a song by the singer Pink. The arrest report did not identify the song. She alleged that the man struck himself in the face. She demonstrated how he could have done that by punching herself in the face. She appeared to be intoxicated.

The nature of Hansen’s relationship to the man was redacted from the arrest report, but it was deemed a “domestic” attack.

She was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released on her own recognizance.

Prior to her most-recent drunk driving arrest, Hansen already had six convictions for driving under the influence, including convictions in Broward, Volusia and Palm Beach counties.

