Linda Jean Bowers of The Villages, Florida passed away on June 9, 2023. Linda was born in the Bronx, New York to Frank and Frances Mauro who preceded her in death along with her brother Edward.

Linda loved to cook and travel, whether a day trip or to a far away island. Linda was very caring, generous, and would help anyone in need. She would always contact her friends to make sure everything was alright. Everyone knew she was there for them.

She leaves behind her husband Richard (Rick) Bowers, brother Leonard (Betty) Mauro, and several nieces.

She will be sorely missed by her husband, family, and dear friends.

A committal service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Linda’s name to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Rd Tavares, FL 32778.