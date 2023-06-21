Man jailed after caught with unprescribed testosterone and syringes

A man has been jailed after he was caught with unprescribed testosterone and syringes.

Nathan Chad Knight, 42, of Leesburg, was booked last week at the Lake County Jail on a Lake County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance.

Knight, who was arrested earlier this year after leaving a single shoe behind at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages after fleeing a hit-and-run crash, had been a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for speeding in April in Fruitland Park.

A K-9 alerted on the vehicle indicating the likely presence of drugs. A bottle of testosterone and syringes were found in the vehicle and it was determined they belonged to Knight. He claimed he had a prescription for the testosterone. The police officer gave Knight two weeks to produce the prescription and he was released at the scene. Knight never produced the prescription and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was arrested on the warrant last week and booked at the jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.