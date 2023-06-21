Martin Henle Diebold

August 21, 1940 – May 23, 2023

Martin Henle Diebold, passed away peacefully in his sleep, at his residence in The Villages, FL. He was born in Niagara Falls, NY, to Martin V and Mildred (Henle) Diebold. On November 26, 1965, he married the love of his life, Claudia (Eberle) Diebold.

After serving as a medic in the United States Air Force, Marty graduated with a doctorate in Speech-Language Pathology from the University of Georgia. He taught at Auburn University, Arkansas State and retired from Eastern Kentucky University.

Marty is survived by his beloved wife Claudia, sons Mike (Shannon) Diebold of Auburn, AL, and Matt Diebold of Savannah, GA, and grandchildren Jena, Tyler, and Conner Diebold.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, July 1st, 2023, at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Auburn, AL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Stuttering Association or a charity of your choice.