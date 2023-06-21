71.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
type here...

Martin Henle Diebold

By Staff Report
Martin Henle Diebold
Martin Henle Diebold

Martin Henle Diebold
August 21, 1940 – May 23, 2023

Martin Henle Diebold, passed away peacefully in his sleep, at his residence in The Villages, FL. He was born in Niagara Falls, NY, to Martin V and Mildred (Henle) Diebold. On November 26, 1965, he married the love of his life, Claudia (Eberle) Diebold.

After serving as a medic in the United States Air Force, Marty graduated with a doctorate in Speech-Language Pathology from the University of Georgia. He taught at Auburn University, Arkansas State and retired from Eastern Kentucky University.

Marty is survived by his beloved wife Claudia, sons Mike (Shannon) Diebold of Auburn, AL, and Matt Diebold of Savannah, GA, and grandchildren Jena, Tyler, and Conner Diebold.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, July 1st, 2023, at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Auburn, AL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Stuttering Association or a charity of your choice.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trolls need to be stopped

A Village of Country Club Hills, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for stopping the trolls.

If you establish the rules you should enforce the rules

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident makes the case that the entities that make the rules should enforce the rules.

If you don’t like something you should say it in person

A Village of Palo Alto resident contends that if you don’t like something, you should come out and say it in person. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Response to letter about ‘Villagers behaving like animals loose from the zoo

A snowbird responds to the recent Letter to the Editor, “Villagers behaving like animals loose from the zoo.”

Let’s put some reasonable limits on complaints

A Village of Piedmont resident argues that it’s time to put some reasonable limits on deed compliance complaints. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos