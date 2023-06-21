81.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
type here...

Sumter County to join in multi-county mega-adoption event

By Staff Report

A mega adoption event will feature nine county animal service agencies with over 500 adoptable dogs at the Strawberry Festival Grounds at the Grimes Family Agricultural Center, this Friday through Sunday, June 23-25.

Sumter County Animal Services will feature vaccinated, spayed/neutered and microchipped dogs that will be available for adoption at no cost during this three-day event.

“We are very excited to spend the weekend in Plant City where our dogs will have a brand new audience,” said Dr. Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, Sumter County Animal Services Veterinarian. “We hope that some of our long-term residents get a new ‘leash’ on life at the event.”

The Grimes Family Agricultural Center is at 2508 W. Oak Ave, Plant City, FL. The mega- adoption event hours are Friday, June 23 from noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers acting like animals?

A Village of Hillsborough resident responds to reports of Villagers “behaving like animals.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

CDD 7 should not go through with 20 percent rate hike

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident warns that the Community Development District 7 supervisors are considering a 20 percent increase in the maintenance assessment rate.

Trolls need to be stopped

A Village of Country Club Hills, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for stopping the trolls.

If you establish the rules you should enforce the rules

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident makes the case that the entities that make the rules should enforce the rules.

If you don’t like something you should say it in person

A Village of Palo Alto resident contends that if you don’t like something, you should come out and say it in person. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos