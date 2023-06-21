Sumter County to join in multi-county mega-adoption event

A mega adoption event will feature nine county animal service agencies with over 500 adoptable dogs at the Strawberry Festival Grounds at the Grimes Family Agricultural Center, this Friday through Sunday, June 23-25.

Sumter County Animal Services will feature vaccinated, spayed/neutered and microchipped dogs that will be available for adoption at no cost during this three-day event.

“We are very excited to spend the weekend in Plant City where our dogs will have a brand new audience,” said Dr. Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, Sumter County Animal Services Veterinarian. “We hope that some of our long-term residents get a new ‘leash’ on life at the event.”

The Grimes Family Agricultural Center is at 2508 W. Oak Ave, Plant City, FL. The mega- adoption event hours are Friday, June 23 from noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.