Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Villager arrested in cane attack must behave upon return to assisted living

By Staff Report
Paul Miner Wenz
Paul Miner Wenz

An 84-year-old arrested after allegedly using a cane to attack a fellow resident at an assisted living facility is being allowed to return, but he must behave.

Paul Miner Wenz, was arrested Sunday on a felony charge of battery at Sumter Senior Living on County Road 466A in The Villages.

Wenz had been in the cafeteria for breakfast when an 85-year-old man approached Wenz and “asked him how he was doing,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Wenz told the man he was “tired” of his “BS,” and allegedly used other profanity. He used his walking cane to strike the 85-year-old, the report said.

Wenz was later interviewed by deputies and he admitted he “tapped” the other man. He was arrested on a felony charge of battery and was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he spent the night behind bars. He was released at about noon Monday on his recognizance.

Wenz is being allowed to return Sumter Senior Living, but a judge has put him on notice and added a stipulation to the Ohio native’s release. He must have “no violent contact” with the 85-year-old and Wenz must “follow all reasonable requests of the living facility to ensure peace and safety.”

