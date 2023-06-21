Villager uses crowbar to threaten woman during alleged road rage incident

A Villager used a crowbar to threaten a woman during an alleged road rage incident.

Douglas Johnson, 76, of the Village of Woodbury, was driving a red truck and was in front of the woman on 80th Avenue at about 1 p.m. Tuesday when he repeatedly “brake checked” her, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She turned on her phone camera and began recording Johnson’s actions. He “brake checked” her again, forcing her to slam on her brakes.

Johnson, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds, got out of the truck and “began yelling at her.” He went back to his vehicle and retrieved a crowbar. He began yelling at her again while holding the crowbar next to his side. He “threatened to knock the rest of her teeth out,” the report said. He got back into his truck and drove away.

Johnson went to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Substation at Mulberry Grove Plaza in The Villages. He claimed the woman was following him too closely. He said he used his brakes to “get her to back away.” He admitted he confronted the woman and claimed he grabbed the crowbar because she had been “reaching around in her vehicle.”

Johnson was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $2,000 bond.