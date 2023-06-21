Villagers acting like animals?

To the Editor:

To say that all of us who live in The Villages are drunks, snobs and act like animals, based on articles in the media is like saying all the residents in the surrounding areas are drug addicted, wife beating, child porn addicts. Because that’s all we read about them. For every one story of a badly behaving resident of The Villages there are 10 stories of residents in the surrounding area. Everybody should know better than to point fingers like that.

Ruth Garza

Village of Hillsborough