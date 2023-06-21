Villager’s son jailed after 10th arrest for driving on suspended license

A Villager’s son has landed back behind bars after his 10th arrest for driving on a suspended license.

Shaun Howard Brennan, 50, who previously lived with his mother in the Village of Summerhill but is now living in a rental in the Swainwood Villas in the Village of Belvedere, was driving a black vehicle at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on SE 145th Place in Summerfield when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy noticed he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Brennan, who was sentenced to 30 days in jail last year for driving-related offenses, pulled into a residence, got out of his vehicle and began to walk into the home. The deputy had to order Brennan five times to return to his vehicle. After the deputy placed him in handcuffs, Brennan admitted his license “was suspended or possibly not valid.”

A computer check revealed Brennan’s numerous arrests for driving-related offenses.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $10,500 bond.