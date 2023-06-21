Wilfred H. Costa, 76, of Summerfield, Florida passed away June 13, 2023, at Ted & Diane Brandley House, Summerfield, Florida. He was the husband of Cindy Costa.

Wilfred was born in Merian, Connecticut, a son of the late Wilfred and June Costa. Prior to his retirement he was a Fireman.

Wilfred is survived by his wife, Cindy Costa and daughters, Kim Casey and Michelle Chandler both of Maryville, TN and Azia Barnett of Ocala and sons Kristopher Costa of New Port Richey, FL and Jantzen Costa of Belleview. He has 6 grandchildren.