William J. Murphy, 89, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Bill was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 15, 1933, one of two children to the late James and Mary (Crissy) Murphy. He graduated from St. Michael’s High School in Brooklyn NY and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Manhattan College in Riverdale, NY. Bill married the love of his life, Marilyn A. Hayes, and together they moved to Wappingers Falls, NY, where he started a long and successful career with IBM as an engineer and manager. Together they built a wonderful, happy life, raising their family.

Bill was the captain of his baseball team in high school and played one year of college baseball at Manhattan College. He continued his love of sports as both a Little League baseball and CYO basketball coach. He and Marilyn loved to get together with family and friends, where Bill was lovingly referred to by many as a “Hall of Fame” bartender/host. They also loved to travel and took many memorable trips during their life together. Family was everything to Bill and he enjoyed every moment spent with them, always saying how blessed he was. His friendships were long and deep and those in his circle referred to him as ‘The Mayor’ as he would meet people wherever he went.

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his sons, Kevin Murphy and his wife Sharon, Christopher Murphy and his wife Christine, all of Cary, NC, his daughter-in-law Sandra Murphy of Poughkeepsie, NY, as well as his adored grandchildren, Kyle Murphy and his wife Sarah, of West Harrison, NY, Kara Brown and her husband Zack, of Cary, NC, Sean Murphy of Phoenix, AZ, Brandon Murphy of Charlotte, NC, Trevor Murphy of Austin, TX and Dave Gentempo and his wife Nicole of St. Augustine, FL. Bill was blessed to welcome his first great-grandchild, Warren Brown, to the family this past year. He also leaves behind his niece, Barbara Fiore, of Brooklyn, NY and his two nephews, James Fiore of Staten Island, NY, and Eugene Fiore of Brooklyn NY. Bill was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Marilyn Murphy, his son Keith Murphy, and his sister Eileen Fiore. Bill also leaves behind countless friends from New York to Florida.

A Celebration of Life will be held in North Carolina this summer at a date yet to be determined.