Beer drinker arrested after crashing into truck at country store

A beer drinker was arrested after crashing into a truck at a country store in Oxford.

Mark Alan Brown, 59, of Summerfield, was driving a white Ford F-150 pickup when he crashed into a gray 2019 Chevy Silverado at about 3 p.m. Wednesday at Brown and Brown Farms & Country Store on U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness said that after the crash, Brown got out of his truck and “fell to the ground.” He admitted to deputies he was “buzzed from alcohol,” the report said. An open 12-ounce Busch beer can was found in Brown’s truck. He was also in possession of oxycodone for which he did not have a prescription.

The Ohio native’s poor performance in field sobriety exercises led law enforcement to conclude that he was impaired.

He submitted to a breathalyzer test, but the result was .000 blood alcohol content. He also provided a urine sample.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and drug possession. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.