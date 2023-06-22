71.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 23, 2023
type here...

Cussing construction worker kicked out of local restaurant

By Meta Minton
Kenneth Wayne Stanton
Kenneth Wayne Stanton

A cussing construction worker was kicked out of a local restaurant after making a scene.

Kenneth Wayne Stanton, 54, of Belleview, was intoxicated and yelling and cursing at other diners at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Miller’s Ale House, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A manager told the Pennsylvania native to leave the restaurant, but he refused to do so. The manager, who was concerned because many of the customers were upset, called police.

An officer arrived at the restaurant and attempted to escort Stanton out the door. However, Stanton was not cooperative and “became more belligerent,” the report said. He was advised to “calm down,” but instead he continued to “yell, cuss and cause a scene.” He told the officer, “Take me to jail.”

He was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Don’t take cheap shots at the Morse family

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenview resident says the Morse family has created some magic here, so don’t take cheap shots at them.

Most Villagers are here to improve their investment

A Village of Belvedere resident, who describes himself as a responsible homeowner, contends that trivial matters should not need approval from a bureaucratic panel. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s really hard to get in and out of new 7-Eleven

A Village of Mira Mesa resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it is too hard to get in and out of the new 7-Eleven.

Villagers acting like animals?

A Village of Hillsborough resident responds to reports of Villagers “behaving like animals.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

CDD 7 should not go through with 20 percent rate hike

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident warns that the Community Development District 7 supervisors are considering a 20 percent increase in the maintenance assessment rate.

Photos