Cussing construction worker kicked out of local restaurant

A cussing construction worker was kicked out of a local restaurant after making a scene.

Kenneth Wayne Stanton, 54, of Belleview, was intoxicated and yelling and cursing at other diners at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Miller’s Ale House, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A manager told the Pennsylvania native to leave the restaurant, but he refused to do so. The manager, who was concerned because many of the customers were upset, called police.

An officer arrived at the restaurant and attempted to escort Stanton out the door. However, Stanton was not cooperative and “became more belligerent,” the report said. He was advised to “calm down,” but instead he continued to “yell, cuss and cause a scene.” He told the officer, “Take me to jail.”

He was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.