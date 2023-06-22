84.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Don’t take cheap shots at the Morse family

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have probably said this to everyone of my friends, everyone that has as come down to visit here, or anybody that I work with.
When anyone asked me about The Villages I tell them that it’s clean, and I feel safe. I didn’t feel that when I left my home and my daughters in South Bend, Indiana. I love it here. I’m one of the chefs at the hospital, and the doctors and nurses are always been nice when I am trying to serve them in the café. This is a great place to live, and there’s so many things to do. It’s your choice if you choose whether or not to sit at home and enjoy these amenities. Many like to take cheap shots versus the family. I can’t comment on that because I don’t know what you’re going through. To me they have built a wonderful community. And I have absolutely no complaint against them. They have built a community where as I said before, I am safe here and this is clean. Where else can you go where they change the flowers four times a year?

Bob Knobel
Village of Glenview

 

