Erin McRae Steagall, 40 of Belleview, Florida, passed away Saturday June 17, 2023 at the Marion County Hospices’ Estelle’s House after an illness. Erin was born June 21, 1982 in Laurinburg, NC to Ralph M. Steagall, Jr. and Debora Berry. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Ralph & Nadine Steagall and Robert & Betty Berry.

She is survived by her children, son Julien Gibson of Gainesville, Florida and daughter Frances Harris of the home, her parents Mac & Debbie Steagall and her brother Ryan Steagall.

After moving to Florida, Erin pursued her childhood dream of becoming a chef. She loved to cook and found her calling cooking for the retirees in various retirement homes in the Villages where she made many friends.

At Erin’s request there will be no service. She will be interred at Richmond County Memorial Park in Rockingham, NC at a later date. Those wishing to remember Erin should make a donation to your local hospice.