The Friends of the Belvedere Public Library will hold an upcoming sale.

The book sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.

Hardcover books will cost $1 and paperbacks will be 50 cents on Saturday. On Monday, library patrons can fill a bag for $4 or fill a box for $5.