It’s really hard to get in and out of new 7-Eleven

To the Editor:

The recent addition of the 7-Eleven on the corner of 441 and Griffin Avenue was poorly designed. There is traffic turning left after crossing 441 to go to the post office or Circle K gas station. There isn’t a turn lane, they did not widen the road during construction to allow others to pass. This turn is very close to the highway and traffic gets backed up. I’m sure there will be an accident (or several).

There also is a need for a turn signal for the light at Oak Meadows and Avenida Central. That is another area close to the highway. People turning from either direction backs up traffic sometimes blocking the nearby gate traffic along with traffic trying to cross/turn at Perkins or CVS (and sometimes 441).

Geri Carapazza

Village of Mira Mesa