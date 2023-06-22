To the Editor:

As a responsible homeowner, I should be able to do anything that enhances and improves the appearance of my home without having to submit approval for small trivial things such as tasteful landscaping, matching awnings, shutters etc.

I can understand large things like inappropriate house/driveway painting and ridiculous lawn artifacts. I realize some homeowners get a little carried away and of course they would have to be dealt with, but most Villagers are here to improve their investment, not hurt it.

Jim Carriker

Village of Belvedere