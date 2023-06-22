71.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 23, 2023
type here...

Osprey with catch of the day in The Villages

By Staff Report

This osprey, having just caught lunch in The Villages, headed back to its nest to share the bounty. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Osprey with catch of the day in The Villages
Osprey with catch of the day in The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Don’t take cheap shots at the Morse family

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenview resident says the Morse family has created some magic here, so don’t take cheap shots at them.

Most Villagers are here to improve their investment

A Village of Belvedere resident, who describes himself as a responsible homeowner, contends that trivial matters should not need approval from a bureaucratic panel. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s really hard to get in and out of new 7-Eleven

A Village of Mira Mesa resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it is too hard to get in and out of the new 7-Eleven.

Villagers acting like animals?

A Village of Hillsborough resident responds to reports of Villagers “behaving like animals.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

CDD 7 should not go through with 20 percent rate hike

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident warns that the Community Development District 7 supervisors are considering a 20 percent increase in the maintenance assessment rate.

Photos