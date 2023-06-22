Osprey with catch of the day in The Villages

This osprey, having just caught lunch in The Villages, headed back to its nest to share the bounty. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
