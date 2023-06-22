84.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Suspect sought after fraudulent cooler return at Walmart

By Staff Report

A suspect is being sought after a fraudulent cooler return at a Walmart in The Villages.

The man entered the store at Sarasota Plaza at 1:21 p.m. May 24 and selected the red cooler and took it to customer service for a refund, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. After accepting the refund, the man left the store and got into a a black four-door passenger car believed to be a Volkswagen.

This man is suspected of making a fraudulent return at Walmart at Sarasota Plaza
This man is suspected of making a fraudulent return at Walmart at Sarasota Plaza.

He was wearing a light blue T-shirt, blue jeans shorts and a black hat

Anyone with information should contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number: 3171

