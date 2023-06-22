Unlicensed contractor collects $30,000 deposit and bails on $60,000 project

An unlicensed contractor collected a $30,000 deposit and then bailed on a $60,000 project at a home in The Villages.

Paul Anthony Floramo, 68, of Summerfield, is in more hot water regarding his unlicensed contracting work here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The owner of an $850,000 home on Barnacle Terrace in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores paid Floramo’s Kitchen and Bath Studios of Ocala, to remodel guest and master bathrooms at the home, according to an investigative report from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Cabinets were delivered to the home, but no other work was performed.

The investigation revealed that no permits were pulled at the Sumter County Building Department and Floramo is not a licensed contract.

Floramo is already facing charges he ripped off a Village of Rio Grande woman for $29,000 in connection with a kitchen renovation project.

The company filed for bankruptcy in April. Floramo claims he has been unable to work due to a liver transplant.