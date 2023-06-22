71.9 F
The Villages
Friday, June 23, 2023
Village of Bridgeport home sells at huge profit

By Staff Report

A Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter home sold this week at a huge profit.

The home at 1257 Russell Loop sold for $950,000. The seller had purchased the home in 2016 for $505,000.

This home at 1257 Russell Loop sold for $950,000.
The three-bedroom, two-bath home is 2,753 square feet. It was built in 2006 and it was originally purchased that year for $529,500. That owner sold it at a loss for $510,000 three years later.

A home at 1152 Russell Loop was recently put on the market with a $2.1 million asking price. It has since been reduced to $1.9 million.

