Friday, June 23, 2023
100+ mph chase ends with woman’s arrest in The Villages

By Staff Report
Larissa Diane Molina

A chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour ended in a woman’s arrest in The Villages.

Larissa Diane Molina, 22, of Franklin, N.C. was driving a black Ford F-150 in the wee hours Friday on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Mount Dora, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy began pursuing the truck and the chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.

She continued on U.S. Hwy. 441 and when she reached Fruitland Park, an officer from that police department deployed stop sticks. The vehicle continued on until reaching La Grande Boulevard at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 on the Historic Side of The Villages.

A check revealed the truck she was driving had been reported stolen in Orange County. Molina did not have a valid driver’s license.

She was arrested on charges of fleeing law enforcement, grand theft of a motor vehicle and no driver’s license. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $14,000.

