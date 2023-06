A 30-year-old wanted on a felony warrant was arrested at a home in The Villages.

Maximillan Mammele was arrested at 10:24 a.m. Thursday at his home at 1610 Carrera Drive in Villa De La Vista North on a Lake County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.