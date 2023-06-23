88.8 F
The Villages
Friday, June 23, 2023
Driver found with syringe after rear-end collision at busy intersection

By Staff Report
Joseph Ryan Hearns
A driver was found to have a syringe in his possession after a rear-end collision at a busy intersection.

Joseph Ryan Hearns, 30, of Oxford, was found unconscious in a silver Infinity after the accident at about 3 p.m. Thursday on County Road 462 at U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He had apparently caused the crash.

Those riding in the vehicle that had been rear ended reported seeing Hearns attempt to discard a syringe after the accident. A syringe containing fentanyl was found under his vehicle.

Hearns had to be woken up and was lethargic. He was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led deputies to believe he had been driving impaired. A breath tested showed he had not been drinking. Hearns refused to provide a urine sample.

A check revealed Hearns is on felony probation through 2028 after being convicted earlier this month of willful child abuse.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of drug equipment and a probation violation. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

