Michigan man arrested after I-75 fuel stop at Wildwood

A Michigan man was arrested after making a fuel stop off Interstate 75 at Wildwood.

Joshua Frederik DeJong, 31, of Grand Rapids, Mich. was driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu at 11:20 p.m. Thursday when he left the Pilot gas station parking lot and a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed his vehicle did not have a license plate.

During a traffic stop, DeJong explained that the license plate was at a tow yard in Tennessee. He did not have a driver’s license, registration or proof of insurance, but handed the deputy a Knox Area Rescue Ministries identification card. DeJong admitted his driver’s license was “possibly suspended.” A check revealed his Michigan driver’s license had been revoked.

During an inventory prior to towing, a glass pipe with the residue of marijuana was found in the vehicle’s center console.

DeJong was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of drug equipment. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.