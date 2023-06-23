88.8 F
The Villages
Friday, June 23, 2023
Permit issued in anticipation of remodeling for new PGA Golf Superstore

By Staff Report

A demolition permit has been issued in anticipation of remodeling for a new PGA Golf Superstore.

The demolition permit has been issued by the Town of Lady Lake for the vacated Earth Fare store at Lady Lake Commons on U.S. Hwy.  27/441. The permit is for interior demolition to make way for the future interior renovations that will be forthcoming for the PGA Golf Superstore.

PGA Tour Superstore is operated by Golf & Tennis Pro Shop, Inc., a subsidiary of AMB Group, LLC, headquartered in Roswell, Ga. As the PGA Tour’s exclusive off-course/off-airport retail partner in North America, PGA Tour Superstore provides customers with access to the same technology and expertise as card-carrying PGA Tour pros. All stores are staffed with teaching professionals and have multiple state-of-the-art swing simulators, practice hitting bays, and large putting greens. There is also an in-house club making and repair facility. Along with equipment and accessories, PGA Tour Superstore has a wide  selection of men’s, women’s and juniors’ apparel and footwear for golf and tennis.

