Summerfield woman attacks man friend who tried to leave with her shirt

A Summerfield woman allegedly attacked a man friend who tried to leave with her shirt.

Jessica Elizabeth Kachmar, 36, was arrested Thursday, about a week after the alleged attack.

A man said he was attempting to leave Kachmar’s residence when she saw a shirt “protruding” from his bag, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She said the shirt was her property. The man tried to jump a fence and get away from Kachmar, but she grabbed him by the shirt and pulled him back down. Her brother also began arguing with the man.

When a deputy arrived at the residence, Kachmar’s father told the deputy she was gone. The deputy returned to the home Thursday and she was taken into custody on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Marion County Jail where she was initially held without bond.