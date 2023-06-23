Sumter County homeowners can apply for emergency repairs including roofs

Sumter County Housing Services is accepting applications for emergency repair, demolition/reconstruction and purchase assistance strategies funded by the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program.

The emergency repair strategy assists individuals who own their site-built home and need help with making capital repairs such as a roof replacement. The program also assists with the cost for the installation of ramps or bathroom modifications, which require immediate attention and will make the residence more accessible for persons who have special housing needs.

The Demolition/Reconstruction strategy assists with constructing a new site-built house to replace their unsafe structure where financing is not feasible for rehabilitation. The program provides funding for the demolition of the existing home and all other unsafe structures that pose an immediate threat to the public’s health, safety and welfare located on the property.

The purchase assistance strategy provides funding for down payment and closing costs to assist eligible first-time homebuyers with the purchase of a newly constructed or existing site-built home. Prospective homebuyers must qualify as a first time homebuyer under the HUD definition and have a pre-approval for the first financing.

Mobile, modular and manufactured homes are not eligible for emergency repair or purchase assistance. Applicants must be income eligible in accordance with the income limits published by Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

Contact Denna Lafferty at (352) 689-4400 for more information.