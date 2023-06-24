90 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Alabama teen with vape pen arrested after traffic stop on U.S. 301

By Staff Report
Isabelle Rose Anthony
An Alabama teen with a vape pen was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. 301.

Isabelle Rose Anthony, 19, of Jasper, Ala., was a passenger in a Mazda passenger car traveling at 11:23 p.m. Thursday southbound on U.S. 301  in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was pulled over for an inoperable taglight.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, the “overwhelming odor of marijuana” was detected.

The deputy determined that Anthony was in possession of a vape pen that contained a dark yellow substance in the cartridge. The substance tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol.

Anthony was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

