Saturday, June 24, 2023
Burnsed Recreation Center Single Pen Card Room will be closed

By Staff Report

The Burnsed Recreation Center Single Pen Card Room will be closed for maintenance Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Burnsed Recreation Center at (352) 674-8430.

Ruling a huge win for transgender community

The Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus applauds a judge’s decision striking down the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration policy and Florida law that prohibits Medicaid coverage of gender-affirming care.

We need to improve visibility on multi-modal paths

A Village of Lynnhaven resident contends we need to improve visibility on the golf cart paths. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why were the flags taken down?

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is curious why American flags, intended to celebrate our nation’s independence, have been taken down at her postal station.

Don’t take cheap shots at the Morse family

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenview resident says the Morse family has created some magic here, so don’t take cheap shots at them.

Most Villagers are here to improve their investment

A Village of Belvedere resident, who describes himself as a responsible homeowner, contends that trivial matters should not need approval from a bureaucratic panel. Read his Letter to the Editor.

