Carmen Julia Wilkinson, aged 93, of The Villages, FL died on June 18, 2023. Carmen was born on February 16, 1930 in Guayama, Puerto Rico and married Ronald B. Wilkinson Sr. on September 21, 1956.

She is survived by her loving husband Ronald, daughter Klarissa A. Johnson and her husband Larry Bates as well as her son Ronald B. Wilkinson Jr. and his wife Alina Wilkinson, son Paul J. Wilkinson: her ten grandchildren: Nicholas Smith, Trey Johnson, Cheyenne Bates, Steven Wilkinson, Michael Wilkinson, Tyler Wilkinson, Ryan Wilkinson, Brittany Warden, Eathan Wilkinson and Logan Wilkinson; as well as several great grandchildren.

Carmen was predeceased by her parents, a brother, a sister and her daughter, Karen A. Hazard.

A celebration of her life will be held at Beyers Funeral Home, 1123 W. Main Street, Leesburg, FL 34748 on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Mrs. Wilkinson will be inurned privately at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.