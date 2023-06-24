86.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 24, 2023
CDD 8 supervisors set to approve budget with big increase for Project Wide

By Meta Minton

Community Development District 8 supervisors are set to approve a budget with a big increase for the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

CDD 8 supervisors will meet in a special session at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 27 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The main order of business will be approval of a $3.5 million operating budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

CDD 8’s cost for PWAC will rise to $1.8 million from $1.6 million.

PWAC, which includes CDDs 5 through 13 as well as the Brownwood Community Development District, shares joint infrastructure projects.

Other CDD supervisors have raised concern about PWAC eating up more and more of their budgets.

The good news for CDD 8 residents is that the budget does not include an increase for maintenance assessments. Those will remain at the same level.

This will be a preliminary budget approval. Final approval will come in September.

