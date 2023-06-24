Floridians need to be on lookout for jury duty scams

This week, I issued a Consumer Alert warning Floridians about a rising trend in jury duty scams.

In these scams, an imposter will call a target claiming that they missed jury duty and will be arrested if they do not pay a fine immediately.

Potential victims can be understandably alarmed by the threat of legal consequences because the scammer may be very convincing.

To avoid jury duty scams, Floridians should know that:

A jury duty summons will never be delivered over the phone; it will always come via mail;

Court officials will not demand payment over the phone, nor ask that payment be wired or made through a gift card;

Personal or financial information should never be given to strangers, especially over the phone; and

Caller IDs may be spoofed appearing to come from a law enforcement agency or other government entity. Be cautious of caller ID—even if it looks like a real source.

If there is a valid jury duty issue, contact a local court clerk’s office directly using the Florida Clerks website. Suspected jury duty scams should also be reported to law enforcement.

Anyone who may encounter an imposter trying to orchestrate a jury duty scam can also file a complaint with my office online at MyFloridaLegal.com or by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.

By staying ahead of fraudsters and reporting scams, you can avoid falling prey and help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.

