Lady Lake man jailed without bond after skipping another court date

A Lady Lake man has been jailed after skipping another court date on a drug charge.

Edgar Wayne Boykin Jr., 58, was arrested Friday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging him with failure to appear. He was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

The court date stems from his May 9, 2022 arrest on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine. In that incident, Boykin was driving a black Chevrolet S-10 Blazer on U.S. 301 south of its intersection with County Road 472 when an officer noticed he was not wearing a seat belt, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, Boykin told the police officer he had given a ride to a woman from Fruitland Park and claimed that she used methamphetamine. He said the woman had lived with him, but he kicked her out due to drug use. During a search of the vehicle, the officer found methamphetamine in the ashtray. Boykin, who had been traveling alone in the vehicle, claimed the methamphetamine was not his and said it belonged to the woman to whom he had given a ride.

Boykin has also been arrested in March when he skipped a court date.