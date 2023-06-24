90 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 24, 2023
New venues and opportunities should be welcomed in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The opinion of one person should never reflect the opinion of all.
I have lived in The Villages for over five years and, although there has been tremendous expansion, it has not, in my opinion, hampered my lifestyle in any manner. With the additional population growth has come additional opportunities, events, amenities, and friends, etc. My personal belief is that often times people are unable to accept change; without change there is stagnation and boredom. Some people are “letting the old man in…” (Clint Eastwood)
I prefer change and looking forward.

Mary Eill
Village of Lynnhaven

 

