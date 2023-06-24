Residents critical of sales of out-of-compliance homes by The Villages real estate reps

Residents are critical of the selling of out-of-compliance homes by The Villages real estate representatives.

Residents of the La Cresenta Villas were dealt a blow Friday when Community Development District 2 supervisors ruled that the homeowners must replace their stone landscaping with sod. Eight homeowners were found to be in violation of deed compliance rules as patio villas must have sod. They have 90 days to get the costly replacement finished of they will face fines.

However, the residents contend they did not know the homes were out of compliance when they bought them. They said they were sold the homes by Properties of The Villages representatives and should have been warned. Other realtors have also sold out-of-compliance homes in The Villages, but were not mentioned in Friday’s eight public hearings at Savannah Center.

“If these properties were sold by a rep for The Villages, with stones already there, why are the homeowners responsible?” asked Donna Hehir, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages. “And, why isn’t the representative (or the company) who misled the homeowners in this sale, responsible? Does this company not sell in good faith and honesty?”

Barbara Soyak of the Village of Dunedin said representatives of The Villages should be doing a better job of looking out for home buyers.

“Personally I think that after you buy a house from Properties of The Villages they should be responsible for any non-compliance. They should know beforehand if it’s not complainant. Why should a new homeowner who doesn’t know what is right or wrong be fined?” Soyak asked. “This is wrong and it is making The Villages look unfriendly and not a place to buy.”

Villager Deborah Biron said the real state salesperson or company they represent should be held to some kind of standard.

“I think that if a person buys a house from The Villages real estate company, and that house is not in compliance at the time of sale, that it should be the responsibility of the real estate company to let that person know,” Biron said. “I personally feel that The Villages real estate salespeople have not been properly trained to know what the rules are. I am aware of some real estate agents telling people things that I know are not true regarding district rules. I know the old adage is buyer beware, but I also think that real estate agents should have a little more ethics.”

Many readers have commented that the homeowners are not the ones who should be paying to replace the stone with sod.

“The cost of replacing the stones should be the responsibility of the real estate representatives and their company for not reporting the non compliance! Get a lawyer to sue them,” said Terrance Wilson of the Village of Santiago.