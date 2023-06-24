86.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Stone vs. sod controversy will be topic of upcoming meeting

By Meta Minton

The stone vs. sod controversy at patio villas will be the topic of an upcoming meeting.

Community Development District 2 supervisors found eight homeowners in the La Cresenta Villas in violation of deed compliance during eight public hearings Friday at Savannah Center. Most of the homeowners indicated they unknowingly purchased their homes with the violation already in place. Several indicated they had used sales representatives with Properties of The Villages and said they should have been made aware of the problem before signing on the dotted line.

The homeowners were given 90 days to bring their properties into compliance, getting rid of the stone and replacing it with sod.

Supervisor Tom Swiers will be holding a question-and-answer session from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 at El Santiago Recreation Center. He said he expects the stone vs. sod controversy to be a hot topic at the meeting.

CDD 2 supervisors on Friday indicated they would be willing to look deeper into the stone vs. sod issues at a future meeting, but that offered little hope for the patio villa owners who will have to get rid of the rock and put down sod.

Community Development District 3 recently scrutinized the engineer’s recommendation that led to the issuance of a Southwest Florida Water Management District permit which dictates that patio villas cannot have stone rather than sod. While the CDD 3 supervisors found fault with the engineer’s logic, they ultimately felt trapped by the limits of the permit and potential legal liability and expense of trying to change the terms dictated in it.

 

