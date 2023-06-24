Texan arrested for slapping woman’s butt at town square was a wanted fugitive

A Texan arrested for slapping a woman’s butt at town square last month was a wanted fugitive.

The woman told officers that she was dancing with a friend on the night of May 29 at Spanish Springs Town Square when 54-year-old Joseph Doyce Harger “grabbed her arm and slapped her in the buttock,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She told police she did not know him. He was evasive with police about his identity and where he lived.

He was arrested on a charge of battery taken to the Lake County Jail. At the jail, it was discovered that he was a fugitive from justice in a theft case in Liberty County in the Lone Star State.

In addition, Harger was sentenced this past week in Lake County Court to 30 days in connection with the battery arrest at the square. After completing his sentence at the Lake County Jail he likely will be extradited back to Texas, once his local sentence is completed.