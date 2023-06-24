Trolls make The Villages an unfriendly place to live

To the Editor:

I am pleased to hear that, perhaps, the trolls will be eliminated. Not only are they unscrupulous, but vindictive.

The Villages is touted as friendly. Trolls make it not so. I also think that the villas, where is little land, should be allowed stone to cut down on maintenance. If those villas were sold by realtors who should have known what is in or out of compliance they should have to cover the cost of bringing said property into compliance. They made good money selling them. There are more and more disgruntled Villagers moving. Better make some good changes quickly!

Dawn Cullen

Village of Bonita