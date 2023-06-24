Wayne D. Liegey II, 89, of Summerfield FL, passed away on June 19, 2023 in his Spruce Creek home.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Wednesday, June 28 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home located at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162.

A Celebration of Life service will be held immediately after the visitation, beginning at 12:00 pm.

Wayne was born on March 11, 1934 in Clearfield PA to Wayne Liegey and Nora Billotte. The family moved to Mansfield OH where he graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1952. He spent his career years as an Industrial Electrician, proudly retiring from General Motors in 2004. His early working years were spent with Islay’s Dairy, Mansfield Tire, Shelby Tuby, and owner of a Willard Truck Stop Restaurant – where he developed his short order cooking style that so many people enjoyed. Wayne married Bonnie Jean Browning on December 30, 1972, in Shelby OH. Wayne excelled at many things technical and mechanical and found his calling in serving and supporting family, friends, and neighbors. Hobbies of passion were always found in electronics, latest technologies, flea markets, garage sales, and film photography. Always helpful, resourceful, generous, patient, forgiving, supportive, positive, strong and independent, and ever-ready with a smile and a joke, he will be deeply missed by all his loved ones.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents Wayne Liegey and Nora Billotte, twin sisters Shirley and Pat, stepfather Tom Bisher, spouse Bonnie Liegey, daughter Sandra Gomez, son Wayne Liegey III, stepson Robert Godby, and first wife Sandra Brown.

He is survived by daughters Ellen (Mike) Smith of Ohio, Dawn (Davy) Hale of Georgia, sons Stuart (Charissa) Liegey of Missouri, and Brian Liegey of Florida, daughter in-law Debra Liegey of Louisiana, stepson Bill (Martha) Godby of Florida, stepdaughter Teresa (Andy) Perkins of Ohio and step daughter in-law Terri Godby of Iowa. Grandchildren Jeffrey Smith, Jarrett Smith, Julie Smith, Christina Simonsen, Becky Siegfried, Daemon Liegey, Gabriel Liegey, Darren Liegey, Michelle Berry, Wayne CJ Liegey, Caleb Liegey, Lauren Liegey, Rachel Liegey, and step grandchildren Allison Godby, Andrew Godby, Christine Jones, Jennifer Cline, and Matt Perkins.