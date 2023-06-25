81.5 F
The Villages
Monday, June 26, 2023
Bob Evans’ latest health inspection continues a disturbing trend

By Staff Report

The latest health inspection at a Bob Evans restaurant in The Villages continues a disturbing trend over the past several months.

An inspector paid a visit to the restaurant at Colony Plaza on June 12 and found numerous violations, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

There were three high priority violations. The first involved an employee touching white bread with her bare hands at the server station. The second high-priority violation involved the storage of ham and liquid eggs at temperatures significantly higher than the required 41 degrees. The ham was at 56 degrees and the liquid eggs were at 54 degrees. The third involved old sauce that had surpassed the date by which it was supposed to be used or discarded.

The inspector found numerous other violations.

There was no soap in an employee hand wash sink near the walk-in cooler, a reach-in cooler was soiled, the nozzles for juice and soda dispensing were soiled as was the ice chute and there was an accumulation of black/green mold on the interior of the ice machine. The floor of the walk-in freezer was also soiled.

There were several paperwork problems as the restaurant could not provide its proof of procedures for employees to follow in response to a vomiting or diarrhea event or of employees’ responsibility for reporting health-related issues in relation to food borne illness. In addition, the restaurant did not have proof of required state training for employees. The third was a repeat violation.

A followup inspection was required, according to the DBPR report.

In January, a followup inspection was required at the same restaurant due to problems including repeat violations regarding the condition of the floor in the walk-in cooler and dry storage area, a missing thermometer required to monitor the temperature in a food holding unit, and a soiled reach-in cooler. The manager could not produce the proof of employee training.

In November, there was a high priority violation involving a dishwasher handling dirty dishes and then not changing gloves before resuming work involving clean dishes. There were also hand wash sinks for employees that were either inoperable or did not have towels. The soda dispensing nozzles were dirty, the thermometer for monitoring food temperature was missing in the cook line and the reach-in cooler on the cook line was soiled. Also, the manager could not produce the proper employee training documents.

