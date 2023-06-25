91 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 25, 2023
Dudley Dog Park will be closed beginning Monday

By Staff Report

The Dudley Dog Park will be closed for maintenance Monday, June 26 through Sunday, July 23.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Fenney Recreation Center at (352) 674-8460.

Photos