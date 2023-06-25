It is with great sadness that the family of Edward Paul Koson announce his passing. He left us on June 15, 2023 in The Villages, FL, after many courageous battles with various illnesses. He was born in Chicago, IL on March 17, 1938 to Paul and Sylvia Koson. He married Cindy Barnes on November 23, 1991. Ed attended public schools in New Lisbon, WI, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He was employed by Kimberly-Clark Corporation of Neenah, WI, and Roswell, GA, for over 27 years in various managerial positions. Ed subsequently opened a financial consulting business in Atlanta, GA, which he operated until his retirement in 1998. He and Cindy spent eight years living in Panama City Beach, FL, prior to moving to The Villages.

Ed was a loving and devoted husband to his wife and soulmate of 31 years, Cindy; brother to his sisters Pauline and MaryAnn; Dad to his son Mark (Sandie); daughters Susan (Mark), Karla (Jim), and Jill (Kevin); grandpa to Tyler (Heather), Dayna (Jordan), Stephanie, Kellie, and Owen; great-grandpa to Lauren, Jack, Rowan, and Hudson; two nieces and one nephew; and additional special family members Karen, Sue (Dave), Kaity (Rob), Dan (Lisa), Jaxson and Kieran. He was also a caring friend to many.

Ed had a genuine love for meeting new people and enjoying life to his fullest. He was outgoing, friendly, kind, funny, and loved to socialize with anyone who wanted to talk! Ed was an avid reader, a movie buff, flower lover, and number one fan of the WI Badgers. His passions included staying involved and up to date with family, running, good food, drinks, all genres of music, the stock market, gambling, devoted to the Lord and was an overall sports enthusiast. Ed also had a catchphrase that he was known for… “Who has more fun than people!”

Per Ed’s wishes, there will be no service.